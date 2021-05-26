Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) shares fell to a low of $76.17 before closing at $76.26. Intraday shares traded counted 0.79 million, which was 25.93% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.06M. HSIC’s previous close was $77.59 while the outstanding shares total 142.30M. The firm has a beta of 0.88, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 24.95, and a growth ratio of 1.51. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.60, with weekly volatility at 1.98% and ATR at 1.87. The HSIC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $54.25 and a $83.45 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.71% on 05/25/21.

Investors have identified the Medical Distribution company Henry Schein Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.88 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HSIC, the company has in raw cash 144.54 million on their books with 111.18 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.57 billion total, with 2.12 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.25 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HSIC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HSIC attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chief Strategic Officer, MLOTEK MARK E sold 13,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 83.02, for a total value of 1,103,834. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer, PALADINO STEVEN now sold 22,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,826,597. Also, EVP, Chief Admin. Officer, BENJAMIN GERALD A sold 7,227 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 07. The shares were price at an average price of 82.08 per share, with a total market value of 593,192. Following this completion of acquisition, the Senior VP & General Counsel, Siegel Walter now holds 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 176,655. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

6 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Henry Schein Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HSIC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $81.86.