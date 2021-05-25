Factors That Could Influence The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 36.68, with weekly volatility at 3.66% and ATR at 0.24. The GEO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.46 and a $14.81 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.7 million, which was 40.09% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.50M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.36% on 05/24/21. The shares fell to a low of $5.5318 before closing at $5.59. GEO’s previous close was $5.57 while the outstanding shares total 120.02M. The firm has a beta of 0.69, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 4.85, and a growth ratio of 0.32.

Investors have identified the REIT – Healthcare Facilities company The GEO Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $741.85 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 700.96 million total, with 423.06 million as their total liabilities.

GEO were able to record 97.64 million as free cash flow during the 08/03/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 8.84 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 124.92 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for The GEO Group Inc. (GEO)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/03/2021 quarter of the year, The GEO Group Inc. recorded a total of 576.38 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -4.97% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/03/2021 quarter reducing by -0.3%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 428.15 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 148.23 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 120.02M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.42 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/03/2021 (0.60 cents a share).

Is the stock of GEO attractive?

In related news, Director, FOREMAN ANNE N sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 11.12, for a total value of 38,920. As the sale deal closes, the Director, GLANTON RICHARD H now sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 30,863. Also, Director, GLANTON RICHARD H sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 08. The shares were price at an average price of 14.65 per share, with a total market value of 30,767. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.70%.