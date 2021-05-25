Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.49% on 05/24/21. The shares fell to a low of $77.47 before closing at $78.03. Intraday shares traded counted 16.66 million, which was 13.6% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 19.28M. C’s previous close was $77.65 while the outstanding shares total 2.08B. The firm has a beta of 1.91, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.70, and a growth ratio of 0.98. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.13, with weekly volatility at 1.74% and ATR at 1.63. The C stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $40.49 and a $77.81 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Diversified company Citigroup Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $158.28 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.30 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on C sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of C attractive?

In related news, Head of Enterprise O&T, Whitaker Michael sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 07. The sale was performed at an average price of 74.47, for a total value of 521,290. As the sale deal closes, the Head of Enterprise O&T, Whitaker Michael now sold 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 993,203. Also, Director, REINER GARY M sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 07. The shares were price at an average price of 73.96 per share, with a total market value of 1,331,262. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Financial Officer, Mason Mark now holds 15,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,137,487. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

15 out of 24 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Citigroup Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the C stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $84.84.