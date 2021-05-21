United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) price jumped close to $34.76 early on Thursday: What’s Next?

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.71, with weekly volatility at 3.94% and ATR at 1.26. The UCBI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $15.73 and a $36.67 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.35 million, which was 11.47% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 396.10K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.64% on 05/20/21. The shares fell to a low of $33.89 before closing at $34.76. UCBI’s previous close was $34.54 while the outstanding shares total 87.32M. The firm has a beta of 1.26, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.05, and a growth ratio of 15.05.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company United Community Banks Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.96 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

UCBI were able to record 32.17 million as free cash flow during the 07/27/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -274.51 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 34.66 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/27/2021 quarter of the year, United Community Banks Inc. recorded a total of 141.54 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 3.53% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/27/2021 quarter reducing by -10.26%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 9.48 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 132.06 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 87.32M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.82 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/27/2021 (0.83 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.38 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UCBI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of UCBI attractive?

In related news, EVP, CFO, HARRALSON JEFFERSON L sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 32.00, for a total value of 192,022. As the sale deal closes, the President & CEO, HARTON H LYNN now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 339,118. Also, President & CEO, HARTON H LYNN sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 26. The shares were price at an average price of 33.41 per share, with a total market value of 668,200. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER, KUMLER ALAN H now holds 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 52,416. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

5 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on United Community Banks Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UCBI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $37.13.