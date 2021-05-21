The Futility of CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY)’s Fundamentals

CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 70.37, with weekly volatility at 3.29% and ATR at 1.19. The CRY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.13 and a $32.34 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.36 million, which was -67.24% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 214.00K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.86% on 05/20/21. The shares fell to a low of $30.24 before closing at $31.25. CRY’s previous close was $30.38 while the outstanding shares total 38.74M. The firm has a beta of 1.56.

Investors have identified the Medical Devices company CryoLife Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.21 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

CryoLife Inc. (CRY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CRY, the company has in raw cash 56.55 million on their books with 1.17 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 235.68 million total, with 58.02 million as their total liabilities.

CRY were able to record -4.54 million as free cash flow during the 07/26/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -4.86 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -3.04 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for CryoLife Inc. (CRY)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/26/2021 quarter of the year, CryoLife Inc. recorded a total of 71.09 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 6.55% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/26/2021 quarter increasing by 4.49%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 23.25 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 47.84 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 38.74M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.08 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/26/2021 (-0.08 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.12 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CRY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CRY attractive?

In related news, SVP, General Counsel, Holloway Jean F sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 30.50, for a total value of 201,849. As the sale deal closes, the VP, Chief Accounting Officer, Horton Amy now sold 5,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 171,930. Also, SVP, General Counsel, Holloway Jean F sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 05. The shares were price at an average price of 29.50 per share, with a total market value of 195,231. Following this completion of acquisition, the VP, Chief Accounting Officer, Horton Amy now holds 5,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 155,580. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.30%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on CryoLife Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CRY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $34.58.