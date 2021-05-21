Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) Loss -38.94% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) previous close was $2.79 while the outstanding shares total 42.74M. The firm has a beta of 1.01. SNCR’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.87% on 05/20/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.765 before closing at $2.87. Intraday shares traded counted 0.39 million, which was 6.35% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 413.09K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 36.33, with weekly volatility at 4.82% and ATR at 0.16. The SNCR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.22 and a $6.59 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Synchronoss Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $118.33 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SNCR, the company has in raw cash 29.82 million on their books with 10.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 116.92 million total, with 126.95 million as their total liabilities.

SNCR were able to record 1.54 million as free cash flow during the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -3.85 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 2.26 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. recorded a total of 65.5 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -17.75% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/11/2021 quarter reducing by -5.92%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 28.64 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 36.86 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 42.74M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.29 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/11/2021 (-0.40 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.98 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SNCR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SNCR attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Miller Jeffrey George sold 2,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 3.28, for a total value of 7,505. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Legal Officer, Prague Ronald now sold 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 16,074. Also, Chief Financial Officer, CLARK DAVID D sold 6,423 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were price at an average price of 4.46 per share, with a total market value of 28,647. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, Miller Jeffrey George now holds 4,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,058. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.