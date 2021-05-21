Sonoco Products Company (SON) Tending Lower: Checkout the Key Metrics

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) shares fell to a low of $67.3128 before closing at $67.47. Intraday shares traded counted 0.32 million, which was 25.52% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 432.13K. SON’s previous close was $67.63 while the outstanding shares total 101.05M. The firm has a beta of 0.81, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 34.30, and a growth ratio of 7.13. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.02, with weekly volatility at 1.41% and ATR at 1.19. The SON stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $47.75 and a $69.83 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.24% on 05/20/21.

Investors have identified the Packaging & Containers company Sonoco Products Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.74 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Sonoco Products Company (SON) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.95 billion total, with 1.53 billion as their total liabilities.

SON were able to record 99.17 million as free cash flow during the 07/22/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 22.68 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 138.72 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Sonoco Products Company (SON)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/22/2021 quarter of the year, Sonoco Products Company recorded a total of 1.35 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 3.7% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/22/2021 quarter reducing by -1.7%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.08 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 277.9 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 101.05M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.72 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/22/2021 (0.90 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.83 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SON sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SON attractive?

In related news, Executive Vice President, Fuller Rodger D sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 67.95, for a total value of 489,513. As the sale deal closes, the VP Invstr Rel & Corp Affairs, SCHRUM ROGER P now sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 210,842. Also, VP Tubes,Cores USA,CND, Harrell James A. III sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 28. The shares were price at an average price of 66.00 per share, with a total market value of 52,404. Following this completion of acquisition, the VP Tubes,Cores USA,CND, Harrell James A. III now holds 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 36,325. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

0 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Sonoco Products Company. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SON stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $66.00.