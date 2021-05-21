Should You Buy Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) shares fell to a low of $2,260.91 before closing at $2306.05. Intraday shares traded counted 0.31 million, which was 26.01% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 421.02K. BKNG’s previous close was $2270.01 while the outstanding shares total 40.97M. The firm has a beta of 1.29, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 136.40. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.82, with weekly volatility at 2.99% and ATR at 66.61. The BKNG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1532.83 and a $2516.00 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.59% on 05/20/21.

Investors have identified the Travel Services company Booking Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $91.55 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BKNG, the company has in raw cash 12.15 billion on their books with 3.9 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 14.11 billion total, with 6.47 billion as their total liabilities.

BKNG were able to record -272.0 million as free cash flow during the 08/12/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 1.59 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of -207.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/12/2021 quarter of the year, Booking Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 1.14 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -100.53% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/12/2021 quarter reducing by -8.5%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.14 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.45 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 40.97M with the recently reported earning now reading -1.34 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/12/2021 (-5.26 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 88.68 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BKNG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BKNG attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, GOULDEN DAVID I sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 2261.54, for a total value of 413,862. As the sale deal closes, the Director, BOYD JEFFERY H now sold 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,945,615. Also, Director, BOYD JEFFERY H sold 9,127 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 12. The shares were price at an average price of 2190.85 per share, with a total market value of 19,995,887. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, BOYD JEFFERY H now holds 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,209,709. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

13 out of 33 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 18 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Booking Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BKNG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $2487.04.