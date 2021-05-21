Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) is down -35.89% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.58, with weekly volatility at 4.75% and ATR at 2.91. The ONTO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $28.08 and a $72.55 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.36 million, which was 8.07% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 390.15K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.68% on 05/20/21. The shares fell to a low of $61.115 before closing at $63.97. ONTO’s previous close was $61.11 while the outstanding shares total 49.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.25, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 53.04, and a growth ratio of 4.42.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company Onto Innovation Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.05 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 754.83 million total, with 126.41 million as their total liabilities.

ONTO were able to record 47.12 million as free cash flow during the 08/10/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -10.27 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 51.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/10/2021 quarter of the year, Onto Innovation Inc. recorded a total of 169.28 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 17.34% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/10/2021 quarter increasing by 8.36%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 78.81 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 90.47 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 49.00M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.49 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/10/2021 (0.73 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.47 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ONTO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ONTO attractive?

In related news, Director, Rhine Bruce C sold 17,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 13. The sale was performed at an average price of 70.25, for a total value of 1,216,019. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Rhine Bruce C now sold 32,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,321,122. Also, Senior Vice President & CFO, ROTH STEVEN R sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 05. The shares were price at an average price of 70.00 per share, with a total market value of 1,050,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Rhine Bruce C now holds 145,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,837,853. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

5 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Onto Innovation Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ONTO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $84.20.