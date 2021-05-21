Is Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) Worth A Bite? REFR 200 SMA stands at -30.60%

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) shares fell to a low of $2.1001 before closing at $2.13. Intraday shares traded counted 0.31 million, which was -79.69% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 175.04K. REFR’s previous close was $2.26 while the outstanding shares total 31.64M. The firm has a beta of 0.93. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 32.70, with weekly volatility at 8.35% and ATR at 0.21. The REFR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.01 and a $5.70 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.75% on 05/20/21.

Investors have identified the Electronic Components company Research Frontiers Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $66.88 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 5.04 million total, with 0.31 million as their total liabilities.

REFR were able to record -0.64 million as free cash flow during the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -0.56 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -0.64 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, Research Frontiers Incorporated recorded a total of 0.21 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -67.14% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/05/2021 quarter increasing by 38.5%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 0.63 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -0.41 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 31.64M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.02 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/05/2021 (-0.05 cents a share).

Is the stock of REFR attractive?

In related news, 13(d)(3) group, DOUGLAS KEVIN sold 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 2.16, for a total value of 286,655. As the sale deal closes, the 13(d)(3) group, DOUGLAS KEVIN now sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 122,852. Also, 13(d)(3) group, DOUGLAS KEVIN sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 07. The shares were price at an average price of 3.56 per share, with a total market value of 249,200. Following this completion of acquisition, the 13(d)(3) group, DOUGLAS KEVIN now holds 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 106,800. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 15.40%.