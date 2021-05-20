Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) moved up 11.84% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.40, with weekly volatility at 2.35% and ATR at 2.49. The CINF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $51.21 and a $122.80 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.77 million, which was 3.32% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 798.94K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.33% on 05/19/21. The shares fell to a low of $116.975 before closing at $119.63. CINF’s previous close was $119.24 while the outstanding shares total 161.00M. The firm has a beta of 0.64, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 6.33, and a growth ratio of 0.50.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company Cincinnati Financial Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $19.13 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.43 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CINF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CINF attractive?

In related news, Director, Schiff Charles Odell sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 119.82, for a total value of 1,210,207. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Debbink Dirk J now bought 383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 35,083. Also, Director, Aaron Thomas J bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 16. The shares were price at an average price of 79.68 per share, with a total market value of 199,206. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Debbink Dirk J now holds 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 37,420. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.80%.

2 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cincinnati Financial Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CINF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $112.20.