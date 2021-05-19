World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) previous close was $53.90 while the outstanding shares total 77.38M. The firm has a beta of 1.51, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 29.94, and a growth ratio of 1.90. WWE’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.73% on 05/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $52.91 before closing at $52.97. Intraday shares traded counted 1.07 million, which was -24.63% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 860.30K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 39.85, with weekly volatility at 2.30% and ATR at 1.29. The WWE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $35.44 and a $61.32 high.

Investors have identified the Entertainment company World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.98 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WWE, the company has in raw cash 300.42 million on their books with 196.66 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 614.22 million total, with 406.82 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.23 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WWE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WWE attractive?

In related news, EVP, Global Talent Strategy &, Levesque Paul sold 37,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 55.60, for a total value of 2,063,594. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Producer & Chief Glo, DUNN KEVIN now sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,343,700. Also, Chief Brand Officer, Levesque Stephanie sold 57,573 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 21. The shares were price at an average price of 39.18 per share, with a total market value of 2,255,710. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Global Talent Strategy &, Levesque Paul now holds 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 340,013. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

8 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WWE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $59.60.