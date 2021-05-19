Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) previous close was $68.55 while the outstanding shares total 122.70M. The firm has a beta of 1.44, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 7.16, and a growth ratio of 0.25. VOYA’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.25% on 05/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $67.01 before closing at $67.01. Intraday shares traded counted 1.02 million, which was 10.24% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.14M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.28, with weekly volatility at 2.99% and ATR at 1.44. The VOYA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $41.67 and a $70.68 high.

Investors have identified the Financial Conglomerates company Voya Financial Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.99 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.69 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VOYA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VOYA attractive?

In related news, See Remarks, Lavallee Heather H. sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 68.56, for a total value of 198,070. As the sale deal closes, the See Remarks, Ferrara Nancy now sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 199,443. Also, CEO, Health Solutions, Grubka Robert L. sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 16. The shares were price at an average price of 64.11 per share, with a total market value of 400,761. Following this completion of acquisition, the See Remarks, SILVA KEVIN D now holds 14,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 881,773. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

10 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Voya Financial Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VOYA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $73.67.