Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) shares fell to a low of $72.42 before closing at $72.52. Intraday shares traded counted 0.8 million, which was 32.09% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.18M. XEC’s previous close was $74.25 while the outstanding shares total 100.13M. The firm has a beta of 2.56. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.58, with weekly volatility at 4.60% and ATR at 3.19. The XEC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $22.39 and a $74.42 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.33% on 05/18/21.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company Cimarex Energy Co. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.08 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 988.09 million total, with 886.01 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.57 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on XEC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of XEC attractive?

In related news, Former Executive VP, COO, ALBI JOSEPH R sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 65.00, for a total value of 487,500. As the sale deal closes, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer, Burford G Mark now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 335,673. Also, VP-Operations, SIRGO BLAKE A sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 05. The shares were price at an average price of 65.00 per share, with a total market value of 227,500. Following this completion of acquisition, the Ex VP, BELL STEPHEN P now holds 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 426,366. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

24 out of 28 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cimarex Energy Co.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the XEC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $78.89.