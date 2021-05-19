The Thing That Hid Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)’s Strength

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) previous close was $15.36 while the outstanding shares total 167.26M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 23.73, and a growth ratio of 2.37. GBDC’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.26% on 05/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $15.17 before closing at $15.40. Intraday shares traded counted 1.04 million, which was -86.28% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 557.22K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.59, with weekly volatility at 2.33% and ATR at 0.25. The GBDC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.10 and a $15.80 high.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Golub Capital BDC Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.58 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.18 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GBDC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GBDC attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Golub David bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 14. The purchase was performed at an average price of 15.16, for a total value of 75,824. As the purchase deal closes, the Chairman, Golub Lawrence E now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 75,824. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Golub David bought 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 13. The shares were cost at an average price of 15.00 per share, with a total market value of 103,512. Following this completion of disposal, the Chairman, Golub Lawrence E now holds 6,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 103,512. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.89%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Golub Capital BDC Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GBDC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.00.