The Futility of Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED)’s Fundamentals

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.26% on 05/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $77.24 before closing at $77.74. Intraday shares traded counted 2.33 million, which was 7.43% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.52M. ED’s previous close was $78.73 while the outstanding shares total 342.20M. The firm has a beta of 0.15, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.96, and a growth ratio of 7.79. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.97, with weekly volatility at 1.86% and ATR at 1.41. The ED stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $65.56 and a $83.92 high.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Regulated Electric company Consolidated Edison Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $26.75 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ED, the company has in raw cash 157.0 million on their books with 1.77 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4.59 billion total, with 6.56 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.52 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ED sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ED attractive?

In related news, SVP, Utility Shared Services, de la Bastide Lore bought 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 30. The purchase was performed at an average price of 77.41, for a total value of 333. As the purchase deal closes, the SVP & CFO, HOGLUND ROBERT N now bought 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,315. Also, VP & Controller, Miller Joseph bought 3 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 30. The shares were cost at an average price of 77.41 per share, with a total market value of 222. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, President, CEO, Cawley Timothy now holds 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,316. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

1 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Consolidated Edison Inc.. 7 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ED stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $72.79.