Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares fell to a low of $339.42 before closing at $340.09. Intraday shares traded counted 1.14 million, which was -4.3% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.09M. PANW’s previous close was $335.80 while the outstanding shares total 95.90M. The firm has a beta of 1.42. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.91, with weekly volatility at 2.95% and ATR at 9.57. The PANW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $217.48 and a $403.00 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.28% on 05/18/21.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company Palo Alto Networks Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $31.80 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PANW, the company has in raw cash 2.11 billion on their books with 1.53 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4.28 billion total, with 4.38 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.99 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PANW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PANW attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chief Product Officer, Klarich Lee sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 335.00, for a total value of 790,600. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Chief Technology Officer, ZUK NIR now sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,216,261. Also, Director, MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 03. The shares were price at an average price of 353.84 per share, with a total market value of 530,759. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Chief Product Officer, Klarich Lee now holds 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,198,715. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.00%.

29 out of 34 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Palo Alto Networks Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PANW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $447.65.