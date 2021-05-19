Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) jump over 4.47% in a week: Is PRMW Giving A Buy Signal?

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) previous close was $17.48 while the outstanding shares total 160.63M. The firm has a beta of 1.31. PRMW’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.97% on 05/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $17.23 before closing at $17.31. Intraday shares traded counted 1.03 million, which was 11.52% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.16M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.53, with weekly volatility at 1.90% and ATR at 0.33. The PRMW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.22 and a $17.85 high.

Investors have identified the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic company Primo Water Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.74 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PRMW, the company has in raw cash 102.2 million on their books with 130.7 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 435.6 million total, with 536.8 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.82 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PRMW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PRMW attractive?

In related news, CFO, Wells Jay sold 132,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 17.34, for a total value of 2,289,816. As the sale deal closes, the Director, FOWDEN JEREMY S G now sold 109,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,904,080. Also, CFO, Wells Jay sold 160,520 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 14. The shares were price at an average price of 17.20 per share, with a total market value of 2,760,934. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, FOWDEN JEREMY S G now holds 220,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,799,693. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

11 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Primo Water Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PRMW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $18.86.