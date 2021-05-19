GNTX Stock: Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Is Still Worth a Bite

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) previous close was $34.72 while the outstanding shares total 242.69M. The firm has a beta of 1.08, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.70, and a growth ratio of 1.44. GNTX’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.30% on 05/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $34.26 before closing at $34.27. Intraday shares traded counted 1.1 million, which was 18.45% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.35M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.56, with weekly volatility at 2.10% and ATR at 0.71. The GNTX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $24.69 and a $37.75 high.

Investors have identified the Auto Parts company Gentex Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.18 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GNTX, the company has in raw cash 455.94 million on their books with 0.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.01 billion total, with 223.23 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.30 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GNTX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GNTX attractive?

In related news, Director, Schaum Richard O sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 35.69, for a total value of 194,178. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Technology Officer, Boehm Neil now sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 73,218. Also, Vice President of Sales, Chiodo Matthew sold 6,851 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 31. The shares were price at an average price of 35.66 per share, with a total market value of 244,332. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and CEO, Downing Steven R now holds 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 224,086. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

4 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Gentex Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GNTX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $39.29.