CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) moved down -29.27% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.07% on 05/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $54.54 before closing at $54.57. Intraday shares traded counted 3.69 million, which was -71.61% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.15M. CF’s previous close was $54.61 while the outstanding shares total 214.90M. The firm has a beta of 1.26, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 29.37. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 70.58, with weekly volatility at 3.12% and ATR at 1.76. The CF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $25.30 and a $55.97 high.

Investors have identified the Agricultural Inputs company CF Industries Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $11.54 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CF, the company has in raw cash 804.0 million on their books with 0.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.49 billion total, with 891.0 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.52 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CF attractive?

In related news, Sr. VP, Gen. Counsel & Sec, Barnard Douglas C sold 20,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 54.05, for a total value of 1,113,436. As the sale deal closes, the Sr. VP, Manufacturing & D’istn, Malik Ashraf K now sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 310,796. Also, President & CEO, Will W Anthony sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 07. The shares were price at an average price of 54.22 per share, with a total market value of 2,168,872. Following this completion of acquisition, the Sr. VP and CFO, Bohn Christopher D now holds 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 810,045. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

11 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on CF Industries Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $52.64.