Can Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) Offer Investors Safety?

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) previous close was $57.61 while the outstanding shares total 89.81M. The firm has a beta of 1.55, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.26, and a growth ratio of 0.94. WBS’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.02% on 05/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $56.97 before closing at $57.02. Intraday shares traded counted 1.02 million, which was -43.43% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 714.57K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.84, with weekly volatility at 3.97% and ATR at 2.01. The WBS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $23.46 and a $63.81 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Webster Financial Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.07 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.37 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WBS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WBS attractive?

In related news, Director, OSAR KAREN R sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 54.74, for a total value of 273,687. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Pettie Mark now sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 104,000. Also, EVP-Head of HSA Bank, WILKINS CHARLES L sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 18. The shares were price at an average price of 49.66 per share, with a total market value of 248,298. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP-Commercial Banking, MOTL CHRISTOPHER J now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 101,901. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

7 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Webster Financial Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WBS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $62.73.