Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) shares fell to a low of $10.11 before closing at $10.21. Intraday shares traded counted 0.8 million, which was 15.55% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 948.49K. BRMK’s previous close was $10.14 while the outstanding shares total 132.55M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 16.23. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.72, with weekly volatility at 1.94% and ATR at 0.20. The BRMK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.44 and a $11.00 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.69% on 05/18/21.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.35 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.03 billion total, with 15.85 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.05 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BRMK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BRMK attractive?

In related news, Chief Credit Officer, Hirsty Daniel sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 10.40, for a total value of 44,773. As the sale deal closes, the Director, LUEBBERS KEVIN M now sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 600,192. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

1 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BRMK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $12.50.