The Thing That Hid Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)’s Strength

Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) shares fell to a low of $0.8902 before closing at $0.96. Intraday shares traded counted 1.35 million, which was 50.3% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.71M. REED’s previous close was $0.92 while the outstanding shares total 72.46M. The firm has a beta of 1.23. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.03, with weekly volatility at 7.71% and ATR at 0.11. The REED stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.57 and a $1.68 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.35% on 05/17/21.

Investors have identified the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic company Reed’s Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $88.28 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Reed’s Inc. (REED) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For REED, the company has in raw cash 0.59 million on their books with 0.13 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 18.45 million total, with 8.93 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of REED attractive?

In related news, Director, Bello John bought 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.10, for a total value of 104,266. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.30%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Reed’s Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the REED stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $1.50.