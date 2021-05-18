LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) price jumped close to $115.48 early on Monday: What’s Next?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares fell to a low of $111.17 before closing at $115.48. Intraday shares traded counted 1.52 million, which was 7.39% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.64M. LYB’s previous close was $114.07 while the outstanding shares total 334.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.52, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 16.41, and a growth ratio of 0.41. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.86, with weekly volatility at 2.80% and ATR at 3.14. The LYB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $52.13 and a $116.77 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.24% on 05/17/21.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company LyondellBasell Industries N.V. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $37.42 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LYB, the company has in raw cash 1.46 billion on their books with 1.64 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 11.96 billion total, with 6.88 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 12.73 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LYB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LYB attractive?

In related news, EVP, Adv Polymer Sol & Sup Chn, Guilfoyle James D sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 110.16, for a total value of 67,198. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC now sold 926,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 100,193,909. Also, 10% Owner, AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 04. The shares were price at an average price of 108.10 per share, with a total market value of 20,972. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC now holds 944,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 100,742,005. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

10 out of 24 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 12 have maintained a Hold recommendation on LyondellBasell Industries N.V.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LYB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $114.00.