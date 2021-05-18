Analyst’s Sets American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) New Target at $49.07: AIG is Now On A Buy List

American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.66, with weekly volatility at 2.59% and ATR at 1.18. The AIG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $25.10 and a $52.70 high. Intraday shares traded counted 3.25 million, which was 28.14% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.52M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.64% on 05/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $50.8506 before closing at $51.57. AIG’s previous close was $51.90 while the outstanding shares total 868.11M. The firm has a beta of 1.36.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Diversified company American International Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $43.36 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.25 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AIG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AIG attractive?

In related news, Executive Chair, DUPERREAULT BRIAN sold 65,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 50.49, for a total value of 3,283,355. As the sale deal closes, the EVP – Life & Retirement, Hogan Kevin T. now sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,143,480. Also, EVP and Chief Risk Officer, Quane Alessandrea C. bought 19 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 25. The shares were price at an average price of 43.96 per share, with a total market value of 835. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP and Chief Risk Officer, Quane Alessandrea C. now holds 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 292,758. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

7 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on American International Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AIG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $49.07.