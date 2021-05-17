Should You Buy SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has a beta of 0.82. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.66, with weekly volatility at 8.27% and ATR at 0.10. The SEAC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.69 and a $2.68 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.81% on 05/14/21. The shares fell to a low of $1.00 before closing at $1.09. Intraday shares traded counted 2.23 million, which was 80.49% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 11.43M. SEAC’s previous close was $1.05 while the outstanding shares total 37.58M.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company SeaChange International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $50.50 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 25.89 million total, with 12.18 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of SEAC attractive?

In related news, Executive Chairman, PONS ROBERT M bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 19. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.04, for a total value of 104,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Technology Officer, Kielczewski Marek now sold 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,156. Also, President & C.E.O., Aloni Yosef sold 6,163 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 04. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.43 per share, with a total market value of 8,813. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.00%.