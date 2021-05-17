Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) Tending Lower: Checkout the Key Metrics

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) previous close was $23.16 while the outstanding shares total 46.33M. The firm has a beta of 1.05, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.89, and a growth ratio of 0.55. MX’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.68% on 05/14/21. The shares fell to a low of $21.02 before closing at $22.77. Intraday shares traded counted 3.59 million, which was -178.03% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.29M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 32.45, with weekly volatility at 4.53% and ATR at 0.72. The MX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.47 and a $26.98 high.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.07 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 394.88 million total, with 79.62 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.92 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MX attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 14.46, for a total value of 1,084,500. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP now sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 357,000. Also, 10% Owner, BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 30. The shares were price at an average price of 14.20 per share, with a total market value of 1,065,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru now holds 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,992,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $26.67.