Is Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Still Worth A Bite?

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has a beta of 2.04, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.18, and a growth ratio of 0.84. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.07, with weekly volatility at 3.73% and ATR at 1.26. The TPX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.66 and a $41.03 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.10% on 05/14/21. The shares fell to a low of $37.04 before closing at $37.89. Intraday shares traded counted 1.71 million, which was 23.8% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.24M. TPX’s previous close was $36.75 while the outstanding shares total 203.70M.

Investors have identified the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances company Tempur Sealy International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.42 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TPX, the company has in raw cash 290.5 million on their books with 37.7 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.21 billion total, with 895.7 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.01 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TPX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TPX attractive?

In related news, EVP, President, U.S. Sales, Rusing Steven H sold 3,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 39.71, for a total value of 156,309. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, President, U.S. Sales, Rusing Steven H now sold 8,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 355,928. Also, EVP, President, U.S. Sales, Rusing Steven H sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 21. The shares were price at an average price of 39.50 per share, with a total market value of 65,338. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, President, U.S. Sales, Rusing Steven H now holds 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 63,257. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.

7 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Tempur Sealy International Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TPX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $46.67.