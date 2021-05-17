CENX Stock: Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) Is Still Worth a Bite

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) previous close was $14.96 while the outstanding shares total 90.10M. The firm has a beta of 2.88. CENX’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.00% on 05/14/21. The shares fell to a low of $14.7417 before closing at $15.11. Intraday shares traded counted 2.4 million, which was -40.08% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.71M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.59, with weekly volatility at 11.75% and ATR at 1.41. The CENX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.08 and a $19.60 high.

Investors have identified the Aluminum company Century Aluminum Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.35 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CENX, the company has in raw cash 27.5 million on their books with 65.4 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 440.9 million total, with 364.3 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.76 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CENX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CENX attractive?

In related news, EVP – Global Operations, Gudlaugsson Gunnar sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 17.74, for a total value of 97,091. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, BLESS MICHAEL A now sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 264,300. Also, President and CEO, BLESS MICHAEL A sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 02. The shares were price at an average price of 16.40 per share, with a total market value of 574,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, COO, GC & Secretary, Gary Jesse E now holds 11,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 163,273. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

0 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Century Aluminum Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CENX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $19.50.