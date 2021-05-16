Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.11% on 05/14/21. The shares fell to a low of $48.985 before closing at $50.02. Intraday shares traded counted 0.35 million, which was 25.36% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 469.11K. HWC’s previous close was $49.47 while the outstanding shares total 86.75M. The firm has a beta of 1.68, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 25.69, and a growth ratio of 3.21. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.81, with weekly volatility at 4.28% and ATR at 1.84. The HWC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $14.88 and a $50.28 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Hancock Whitney Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.29 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.15 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HWC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HWC attractive?

In related news, Director, PICKERING CHRISTINE L sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 49.54, for a total value of 30,467. As the sale deal closes, the EVP & Chief Accounting Officer, Barker Stephen E. now sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 282,000. Also, President-Hancock Whitney Bank, Exnicios Joseph S sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 03. The shares were price at an average price of 46.95 per share, with a total market value of 213,159. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Banking Officer, Knight Cecil W. Jr now holds 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 156,379. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

7 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Hancock Whitney Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HWC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $50.40.