Are Investors Unfairly Punishing KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)?

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.44% on 05/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $19.25 before closing at $19.98. Intraday shares traded counted 4.59 million, which was -1257.41% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 338.42K. KREF’s previous close was $21.13 while the outstanding shares total 55.62M. The firm has a beta of 0.77, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.43, and a growth ratio of 0.55. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.44, with weekly volatility at 2.36% and ATR at 0.49. The KREF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.20 and a $21.49 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.12 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.89 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KREF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KREF attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, KKR Group Partnership L.P. sold 177,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 18.71, for a total value of 3,319,304. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, Tactical Value SPN-KREF Holdin now sold 177,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,319,304. Also, 10% Owner, KKR Group Partnership L.P. sold 72,510 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 26. The shares were price at an average price of 18.52 per share, with a total market value of 1,342,885. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, Tactical Value SPN-KREF Holdin now holds 72,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,342,885. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

5 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KREF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $21.50.