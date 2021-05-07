Something To Watch Before Buying MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.65% on 05/06/21. The shares fell to a low of $251.14 before closing at $256.62. Intraday shares traded counted 1.2 million, which was -38.39% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 869.76K. MDB’s previous close was $271.99 while the outstanding shares total 60.51M. The firm has a beta of 0.72. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 31.04, with weekly volatility at 5.78% and ATR at 14.59. The MDB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $167.88 and a $428.96 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company MongoDB Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $15.86 billion.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.14 billion total, with 354.54 million as their total liabilities.

The company is expected to record -4.91 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year.

In related news, Director, MERRIMAN DWIGHT A sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 292.01, for a total value of 876,024. As the sale deal closes, the Director, MERRIMAN DWIGHT A now sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,090,250. Also, Director, McMahon John Dennis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 22. The shares were price at an average price of 300.79 per share, with a total market value of 300,790. Following this completion of acquisition, the President & CEO, Ittycheria Dev now holds 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 65,188,242. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.20%.

12 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on MongoDB Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MDB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $382.33.