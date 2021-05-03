Something To Watch Before Buying Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.16% on 04/30/21. The shares fell to a low of $15.29 before closing at $15.32. Intraday shares traded counted 14.28 million, which was -19.83% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 11.92M. HBAN’s previous close was $15.50 while the outstanding shares total 1.02B. The firm has a beta of 1.37, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13.37. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.30, with weekly volatility at 1.80% and ATR at 0.47. The HBAN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.99 and a $16.91 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Huntington Bancshares Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $15.85 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.39 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HBAN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HBAN attractive?

In related news, SEVP, Syal Rajeev sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 29. The sale was performed at an average price of 15.50, for a total value of 23,328. As the sale deal closes, the SEVP, Syal Rajeev now sold 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 41,250. Also, SEVP, Syal Rajeev sold 1,959 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 03. The shares were price at an average price of 15.90 per share, with a total market value of 31,148. Following this completion of acquisition, the SEVP, Syal Rajeev now holds 7,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 119,962. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

6 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HBAN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $17.08.