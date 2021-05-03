Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) previous close was $79.82 while the outstanding shares total 854.10M. The firm has a beta of 0.59, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 25.73, and a growth ratio of 3.47. CL’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.10% on 04/30/21. The shares fell to a low of $79.61 before closing at $80.70. Intraday shares traded counted 7.25 million, which was -53.98% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.71M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.56, with weekly volatility at 1.29% and ATR at 1.18. The CL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $65.54 and a $86.41 high.

Investors have identified the Household & Personal Products company Colgate-Palmolive Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $67.73 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CL, the company has in raw cash 888.0 million on their books with 9.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4.34 billion total, with 4.4 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.48 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CL attractive?

In related news, Chief Technology Officer, Verduin Patricia sold 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 78.36, for a total value of 705. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman, President & CEO, Wallace Noel R. now sold 17 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,330. Also, Chief Human Resources Officer, Massey Sally sold 3 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 18. The shares were price at an average price of 78.36 per share, with a total market value of 235. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief of Staff, Kooyman John W now holds 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 235. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

6 out of 22 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 12 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Colgate-Palmolive Company. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $85.13.