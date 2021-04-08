Can WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Offer Investors Safety?

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) previous close was $32.35 while the outstanding shares total 68.31M. The firm has a beta of 1.85, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 30.31. WW’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.15% on 04/06/21. The shares fell to a low of $32.32 before closing at $32.40. Intraday shares traded counted 1.54 million, which was 25.75% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.07M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.51, with weekly volatility at 4.39% and ATR at 1.88. The WW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $15.27 and a $37.35 high.

Investors have identified the Personal Services company WW International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.20 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

WW International Inc. (WW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WW, the company has in raw cash 165.89 million on their books with 77.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 299.19 million total, with 340.1 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.16 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WW attractive?

In related news, Director, WINFREY OPRAH sold 52,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 25.87, for a total value of 1,356,340. As the sale deal closes, the Director, WINFREY OPRAH now sold 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,380,306. Also, Director, WINFREY OPRAH sold 242,925 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 09. The shares were price at an average price of 35.32 per share, with a total market value of 8,580,111. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, WINFREY OPRAH now holds 78,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,814,860. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.50%.

8 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on WW International Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $32.68.