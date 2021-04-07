Analyst’s Sets American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) New Target at $47.40: AIG is Now On A Buy List

American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has a beta of 1.38. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.14, with weekly volatility at 1.80% and ATR at 1.27. The AIG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.82 and a $49.00 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.19% on 04/06/21. The shares fell to a low of $46.24 before closing at $46.66. Intraday shares traded counted 3.75 million, which was 20.93% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.74M. AIG’s previous close was $46.75 while the outstanding shares total 868.35M.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Diversified company American International Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $40.09 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.14 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AIG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AIG attractive?

In related news, EVP and Chief Risk Officer, Quane Alessandrea C. bought 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 25. The purchase was performed at an average price of 43.96, for a total value of 835. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP and Chief Risk Officer, Quane Alessandrea C. now sold 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 292,758. Also, EVP and Chief Risk Officer, Quane Alessandrea C. sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 14. The shares were cost at an average price of 38.68 per share, with a total market value of 493,146. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP I now holds 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,000,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

7 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on American International Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AIG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $47.40.