Are 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Prospects Worsening?

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.92, with weekly volatility at 1.63% and ATR at 3.43. The MMM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $114.04 and a $192.09 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.76 million, which was 1.12% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.79M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.60% on 03/23/21. The shares fell to a low of $187.90 before closing at $188.33. MMM’s previous close was $189.47 while the outstanding shares total 578.80M. The firm has a beta of 0.95, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.36, and a growth ratio of 2.91.

Investors have identified the Specialty Industrial Machinery company 3M Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $110.39 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

3M Company (MMM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MMM, the company has in raw cash 4.63 billion on their books with 806.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 14.98 billion total, with 7.95 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 10.41 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MMM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MMM attractive?

In related news, Senior Vice President, Rutherford Denise R sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 177.15, for a total value of 8,857. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Vice President, Vale Michael G. now sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,419,520. Also, Executive Vice President, Hammes Eric D. sold 5,076 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 17. The shares were price at an average price of 176.67 per share, with a total market value of 896,753. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Vice President, Ashish Khandpur K now holds 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,016,296. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.19%.

4 out of 20 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 13 have maintained a Hold recommendation on 3M Company. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MMM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $183.49.