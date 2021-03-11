Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) shares fell to a low of $58.01 before closing at $59.65. Intraday shares traded counted 1.96 million, which was -60.3% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.22M. REG’s previous close was $58.55 while the outstanding shares total 169.68M. The firm has a beta of 1.09, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 226.81, and a growth ratio of 24.92. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.53, with weekly volatility at 3.64% and ATR at 1.85. The REG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $31.80 and a $59.73 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.88% on 03/10/21.

Investors have identified the REIT – Retail company Regency Centers Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.88 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.48 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on REG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of REG attractive?

In related news, Executive Chairman, STEIN MARTIN E JR sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 55.00, for a total value of 5,500,000. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, PALMER LISA now sold 14,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 805,493. Also, EVP and COO, THOMPSON JAMES D. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 25. The shares were price at an average price of 56.05 per share, with a total market value of 672,600. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Chairman, STEIN MARTIN E JR now holds 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,126,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

6 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Regency Centers Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the REG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $53.50.