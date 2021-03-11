Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.56% on 03/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $515.735 before closing at $518.70. Intraday shares traded counted 1.96 million, which was -24.24% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.58M. LRCX’s previous close was $543.51 while the outstanding shares total 143.83M. The firm has a beta of 1.33, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 25.74, and a growth ratio of 1.12. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.35, with weekly volatility at 7.61% and ATR at 32.41. The LRCX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $181.38 and a $603.60 high.

Investors have identified the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company Lam Research Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $71.57 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LRCX, the company has in raw cash 3.69 billion on their books with 832.85 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 11.47 billion total, with 3.59 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 26.40 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LRCX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LRCX attractive?

In related news, Chief Legal Officer & SVP, Hahn Ava sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 570.75, for a total value of 411,511. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Vice President & CTO, Gottscho Richard A now sold 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 306,493. Also, Executive Vice President & CTO, Gottscho Richard A sold 6,599 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 02. The shares were price at an average price of 594.01 per share, with a total market value of 3,919,872. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Legal Officer & SVP, Hahn Ava now holds 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 694,992. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

19 out of 25 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Lam Research Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LRCX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $592.43.