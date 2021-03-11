JAN Stock: JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Is Still Worth a Bite

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.90, with weekly volatility at 18.36% and ATR at 1.51. The JAN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.01 and a $31.83 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.9 million, which was -210.19% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 933.92K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 9.74% on 03/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $8.1101 before closing at $8.90. JAN’s previous close was $8.11 while the outstanding shares total 1.87M. The firm has a beta of 1.89.

Investors have identified the Waste Management company JanOne Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $19.22 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 7.99 million total, with 19.25 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of JAN attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Johnson Virland A sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 8.65, for a total value of 35,569. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Johnson Virland A now sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,303. Also, CFO, Johnson Virland A sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 31. The shares were price at an average price of 2.19 per share, with a total market value of 10,731. Following this completion of acquisition, the CFO, Johnson Virland A now holds 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,199. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on JanOne Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the JAN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $4.00.