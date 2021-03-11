AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has a beta of 0.49. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.22, with weekly volatility at 3.32% and ATR at 3.12. The ABC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $72.06 and a $112.88 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.54% on 03/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $109.72 before closing at $111.83. Intraday shares traded counted 1.88 million, which was -60.5% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.17M. ABC’s previous close was $110.13 while the outstanding shares total 204.68M.

Investors have identified the Medical Distribution company AmerisourceBergen Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $22.49 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ABC, the company has in raw cash 4.89 billion on their books with 59.37 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 34.7 billion total, with 35.04 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 9.90 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ABC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ABC attractive?

In related news, SVP & Chief Accounting Officer, Krikorian Lazarus sold 16,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 108.48, for a total value of 1,761,281. As the sale deal closes, the Director, McGee Henry Wadsworth III now sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 609,160. Also, Chairman, President & CEO, COLLIS STEVEN H sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 10. The shares were price at an average price of 108.08 per share, with a total market value of 153,366. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman, President & CEO, COLLIS STEVEN H now holds 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 77,056. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

10 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on AmerisourceBergen Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ABC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $126.07.