Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) previous close was $145.77 while the outstanding shares total 116.63M. The firm has a beta of 1.58, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 43.28, and a growth ratio of 2.89. ALB’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.48% on 03/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $149.136 before closing at $152.30. Intraday shares traded counted 1.93 million, which was 0.8% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.95M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.72, with weekly volatility at 5.73% and ATR at 8.77. The ALB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $48.89 and a $188.35 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company Albemarle Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $17.47 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ALB, the company has in raw cash 746.72 million on their books with 804.68 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.21 billion total, with 1.8 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.01 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ALB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ALB attractive?

In related news, Director, KISSAM LUTHER C IV sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 152.26, for a total value of 2,356,708. As the sale deal closes, the EVP & CFO, Tozier Scott now sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 234,067. Also, EVP, Chief Admin Officer, NARWOLD KAREN G sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 02. The shares were price at an average price of 153.89 per share, with a total market value of 227,449. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Chief Admin Officer, NARWOLD KAREN G now holds 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 68,021. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

10 out of 23 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Albemarle Corporation. 4 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ALB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $145.43.