DAR Stock: Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Is Still Worth a Bite

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) shares fell to a low of $75.78 before closing at $78.52. Intraday shares traded counted 2.9 million, which was -97.62% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.47M. DAR’s previous close was $75.10 while the outstanding shares total 162.40M. The firm has a beta of 1.06, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 44.24. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 70.00, with weekly volatility at 6.24% and ATR at 3.75. The DAR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.25 and a $77.55 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.55% on 03/09/21.

Investors have identified the Packaged Foods company Darling Ingredients Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $11.80 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For DAR, the company has in raw cash 81.72 million on their books with 27.54 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 986.99 million total, with 675.3 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.98 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DAR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DAR attractive?

In related news, Chairman and CEO, STUEWE RANDALL C sold 132,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 71.00, for a total value of 9,401,039. As the sale deal closes, the EVP – Rousselot, Vervoort Jos now sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 953,820. Also, EVP – Rendering & Specialties, van der Velden Jan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 04. The shares were price at an average price of 68.12 per share, with a total market value of 1,703,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman and CEO, STUEWE RANDALL C now holds 122,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,585,048. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

9 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Darling Ingredients Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DAR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $77.00.