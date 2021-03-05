The Thing That Hid Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s Strength

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) shares fell to a low of $13.50 before closing at $14.33. Intraday shares traded counted 1.39 million, which was -23.91% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.12M. IEA’s previous close was $15.63 while the outstanding shares total 20.97M. The firm has a beta of 1.66, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 33.96, and a growth ratio of 4.24. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 35.11, with weekly volatility at 11.09% and ATR at 1.72. The IEA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.63 and a $24.13 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -8.32% on 03/04/21.

Investors have identified the Engineering & Construction company Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $316.55 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For IEA, the company has in raw cash 57.3 million on their books with 2.66 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 480.41 million total, with 383.32 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.39 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on IEA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of IEA attractive?

In related news, Director, Ares Management Corp bought 56,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 09. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1000.00, for a total value of 56,606,370. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC now bought 56,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 56,606,370. Also, Director, OCM FIE, LLC sold 56,606 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 09. The shares were cost at an average price of 1165.51 per share, with a total market value of 65,975,201. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Oaktree Capital Group, LLC now holds 56,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 65,975,201. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.10%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the IEA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.00.