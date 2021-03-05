The Futility of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s Fundamentals

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.04, with weekly volatility at 15.54% and ATR at 2.93. The IPWR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.08 and a $24.95 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.42 million, which was -126.46% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 628.64K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -6.70% on 03/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $13.54 before closing at $15.17. IPWR’s previous close was $16.26 while the outstanding shares total 3.82M. The firm has a beta of 1.07.

Investors have identified the Specialty Industrial Machinery company Ideal Power Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $81.31 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.94 million total, with 0.58 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of IPWR attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, BELL LON E bought 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 02. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.89, for a total value of 6,012. As the purchase deal closes, the President and CEO, BELL LON E now bought 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,680. Also, President and CEO, BELL LON E bought 754 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 31. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.89 per share, with a total market value of 1,425. Following this completion of disposal, the President and CEO, BELL LON E now holds 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 520. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 19.88%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ideal Power Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the IPWR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $28.00.