Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX:REI)

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX:REI) previous close was $2.16 while the outstanding shares total 67.98M. The firm has a beta of 2.61. REI’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing 0.00% on 03/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.07 before closing at $2.16. Intraday shares traded counted 4.62 million, which was 25.17% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.17M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.44, with weekly volatility at 12.34% and ATR at 0.28. The REI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.43 and a $2.85 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company Ring Energy Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $194.70 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 42.79 million total, with 25.95 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.09 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on REI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of REI attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Kruse William R bought 383,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 06. The purchase was performed at an average price of 0.74, for a total value of 285,547. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, Kruse William R now bought 131,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 93,021. Also, 10% Owner, Kruse William R bought 619,898 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 31. The shares were cost at an average price of 0.67 per share, with a total market value of 412,407. Following this completion of disposal, the Former CEO & Director, Hoffman Kelly W. now holds 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 22,660. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 15.00%.

0 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ring Energy Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the REI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $1.75.