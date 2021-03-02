Something To Watch Before Buying Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.17% on 03/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $168.04 before closing at $175.09. Intraday shares traded counted 1.38 million, which was -239.82% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 406.83K. VAC’s previous close was $169.71 while the outstanding shares total 41.20M. The firm has a beta of 2.64. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.94, with weekly volatility at 6.26% and ATR at 7.23. The VAC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $30.10 and a $176.11 high.

Investors have identified the Resorts & Casinos company Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.98 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.38 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VAC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VAC attractive?

In related news, Exec. VP & CIO, Smith Dwight D. sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 141.37, for a total value of 49,338. As the sale deal closes, the Exec. VP & CIO, Smith Dwight D. now sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 166,483. Also, Exec. VP & General Counsel, Hunter James H. IV sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 07. The shares were price at an average price of 139.26 per share, with a total market value of 1,044,423. Following this completion of acquisition, the Exec. VP & Chief HR Officer, Yonker Michael E. now holds 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 205,100. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

6 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VAC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $164.44.