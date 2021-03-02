Something To Watch Before Buying American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) shares fell to a low of $27.40 before closing at $28.10. Intraday shares traded counted 1.55 million, which was -55.88% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 997.06K. AEL’s previous close was $27.63 while the outstanding shares total 91.86M. The firm has a beta of 1.31, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 4.06. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.65, with weekly volatility at 4.80% and ATR at 1.02. The AEL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.07 and a $34.25 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.70% on 03/01/21.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Life company American Equity Investment Life Holding Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.56 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.67 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AEL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AEL attractive?

In related news, Director, MULCAHY DAVID S. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 25. The purchase was performed at an average price of 19.57, for a total value of 195,682. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Chapman Joyce Ann now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 192,646. Also, CEO & President, Bhalla Anant bought 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 20. The shares were cost at an average price of 12.00 per share, with a total market value of 19,668. Following this completion of disposal, the CEO & President, Bhalla Anant now holds 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 48,188. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

4 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on American Equity Investment Life Holding Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AEL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $32.80.