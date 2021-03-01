Can T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Offer Investors Safety?

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has a beta of 1.17, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 16.19, and a growth ratio of 1.17. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.38, with weekly volatility at 2.81% and ATR at 4.00. The TROW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $82.51 and a $169.00 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.80% on 02/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $159.8799 before closing at $162.14. Intraday shares traded counted 1.56 million, which was -43.35% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.09M. TROW’s previous close was $160.86 while the outstanding shares total 226.70M.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company T. Rowe Price Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $36.67 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 12.51 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TROW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TROW attractive?

In related news, Vice President, Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 163.13, for a total value of 3,820,636. As the sale deal closes, the Vice President, Higginbotham Robert C.T. now sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 965,934. Also, Vice President, Robert W. Sharps sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 17. The shares were price at an average price of 151.07 per share, with a total market value of 1,067,150. Following this completion of acquisition, the Vice President, Alderson Christopher D now holds 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,212,081. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

5 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on T. Rowe Price Group Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TROW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $175.08.