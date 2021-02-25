LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) moved up 19.28% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.20% on 02/24/21. The shares fell to a low of $103.04 before closing at $107.33. Intraday shares traded counted 2.82 million, which was -73.92% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.62M. LYB’s previous close was $103.00 while the outstanding shares total 334.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.56, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 30.23. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.81, with weekly volatility at 4.03% and ATR at 3.22. The LYB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $33.71 and a $104.22 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company LyondellBasell Industries N.V. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $33.94 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LYB, the company has in raw cash 2.48 billion on their books with 618.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 10.76 billion total, with 4.78 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 10.12 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LYB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LYB attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC sold 349,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 103.38, for a total value of 36,176,014. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC now sold 67 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,927. Also, SVP HSE, Glob Eng & Turnarnds, Foley Kimberly A sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 22. The shares were price at an average price of 103.50 per share, with a total market value of 234,009. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC now holds 393,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 37,642,246. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 23.51%.

9 out of 24 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 13 have maintained a Hold recommendation on LyondellBasell Industries N.V.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LYB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $95.36.